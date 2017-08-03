(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd Amphibious Assault Battalion, Deployed for Training

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Williams Quinteros 

    2D Marine Division Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division conduct various training exercises during a Deployment for Training (DFT) exercise on Fort Stewart, Ga., March 4, 2017-March 31, 2017. DFT is an exercise aimed at promoting proficiency and operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Williams Quinteros)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 17:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522861
    VIRIN: 170308-M-PV104-1002
    Filename: DOD_104333157
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Amphibious Assault Battalion, Deployed for Training, by LCpl Williams Quinteros, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    comcam
    DFT
    tracks
    2d MARDIV
    YATYAS
    2DMARDIVCC
    2AABn
    2nd Ampibious Assault Battalion

