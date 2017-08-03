U.S. Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division conduct various training exercises during a Deployment for Training (DFT) exercise on Fort Stewart, Ga., March 4, 2017-March 31, 2017. DFT is an exercise aimed at promoting proficiency and operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Williams Quinteros)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 17:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522861
|VIRIN:
|170308-M-PV104-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_104333157
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2nd Amphibious Assault Battalion, Deployed for Training, by LCpl Williams Quinteros, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT