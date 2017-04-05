Rain Falls; Guard Answers the Call

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Black Hawk flyover of flood impacted areas of northeast Arkansas near the Pocahontas area. Black hawk flown by 77th expeditionary combat aviation brigade, Arkansas National Guard. Col. Damon cluck, director of military support for the Arkansas National Guard, visits with local officials in impacted areas. There are now more than 120 Arkansas Army and Air National Guardsmen supporting 8 different disaster relief operations throughout Clay, Lawrence, and Randolph counties in northeast Arkansas. Soldiers and airmen are aiding in high water rescue and transport missions, roving security patrols, and manning traffic control points in conjunction with the Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the Arkansas department of emergency management, and numerous other state, county, and city authorities.