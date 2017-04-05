(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rain Falls; Guard Answers the Call

    POCAHONTAS, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Spc. Stephen Wright 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Black Hawk flyover of flood impacted areas of northeast Arkansas near the Pocahontas area. Black hawk flown by 77th expeditionary combat aviation brigade, Arkansas National Guard. Col. Damon cluck, director of military support for the Arkansas National Guard, visits with local officials in impacted areas. There are now more than 120 Arkansas Army and Air National Guardsmen supporting 8 different disaster relief operations throughout Clay, Lawrence, and Randolph counties in northeast Arkansas. Soldiers and airmen are aiding in high water rescue and transport missions, roving security patrols, and manning traffic control points in conjunction with the Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the Arkansas department of emergency management, and numerous other state, county, and city authorities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 22:47
    Location: POCAHONTAS, AR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rain Falls; Guard Answers the Call, by SPC Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

