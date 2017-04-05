Black Hawk flyover of flood impacted areas of northeast Arkansas near the Pocahontas area. Black Hawk flown by 77th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Arkansas National Guard. Col. Damon cluck, director of military support for the Arkansas National Guard, visits with local officials in impacted areas.
There are now more than 120 Arkansas Army and Air National Guardsmen supporting 8 different disaster relief operations throughout clay, Lawrence, and Randolph counties in northeast Arkansas.
Soldiers and airmen are aiding in high water rescue and transport missions, roving security patrols, and manning traffic control points in conjunction with the Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, and numerous other
state, county, and city authorities.
Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
Date Posted:
|05.04.2017 20:51
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|522679
VIRIN:
|170504-Z-WE055-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104328766
Length:
|00:05:22
Location:
|POCAHONTAS, AR, US
Hometown:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
Hometown:
|POCAHONTAS, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flyover Of Flooded Portions Of Arkansas And Director Of Military Support Visits With Assisting Agencies, by SPC Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
