    22 Sept 2014 - B-52 tests AGM-86B Air-Launched Cruise Missile

    UT, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2014

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Global Strike Command

    Historical documentation of a B-52 test launching an AGM-86B air-launched cruise missile Sept. 22, 2014 over the Utah Test and Training Range.

    Corresponding Air Force fact sheet: http://www.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/104612/agm-86bcd-missiles/

    Date Taken: 09.22.2014
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 17:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522639
    VIRIN: 140922-F-QP609-0001
    Filename: DOD_104328396
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: UT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22 Sept 2014 - B-52 tests AGM-86B Air-Launched Cruise Missile, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    b-52
    alcm
    calcm
    agm-86
    air-launched cruise missile

