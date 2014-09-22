Historical documentation of a B-52 test launching an AGM-86B air-launched cruise missile Sept. 22, 2014 over the Utah Test and Training Range.
Corresponding Air Force fact sheet: http://www.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/104612/agm-86bcd-missiles/
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2014
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2017 17:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522639
|VIRIN:
|140922-F-QP609-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104328396
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 22 Sept 2014 - B-52 tests AGM-86B Air-Launched Cruise Missile, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT