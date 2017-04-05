(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OPMG Change Of Command / MG Mark S. Inch Retirement

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Headquarters, Department of the Army (HQDA) Office of the Provost Marshal General (OPMG) Change Of Command Ceremony and Major General Mark S. Inch Retirement Ceremony at Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 13:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522573
    Filename: DOD_104327556
    Length: 01:16:26
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPMG Change Of Command / MG Mark S. Inch Retirement, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    change of command ceremony
    retirement ceremony
    Summerall Field
    Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall
    MG Inch
    Maj. Gen. Mark S. Inch retirement ceremony

