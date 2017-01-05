Missouri National Guard Soldiers with the 220th Engineer Company are hard at work helping communities across eastern Mo., May 1, 2017. They completed a sand-hauling mission to help support the citizens of Arnold, Mo.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2017 11:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522553
|VIRIN:
|170501-A-EO575-464
|Filename:
|DOD_104327473
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|ARNOLD, MO, US
This work, Missouri Guardsmen respond to flooding, by SSG Christopher Robertson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
