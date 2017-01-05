(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Missouri Guardsmen respond to flooding

    ARNOLD, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Robertson 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Missouri National Guard Soldiers with the 220th Engineer Company are hard at work helping communities across eastern Mo., May 1, 2017. They completed a sand-hauling mission to help support the citizens of Arnold, Mo.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri Guardsmen respond to flooding, by SSG Christopher Robertson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Arnold
    flooding
    MONG
    Missouri flood 2017

