    KFOR 22 Cincinnati Reds Greeting

    KOSOVO

    05.02.2017

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    Soldiers deployed in support of Kosovo Force 22 send their best to the Cincinnati Reds

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 04:18
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 522490
    VIRIN: 170502-A-KP604-001
    Filename: DOD_104326483
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR 22 Cincinnati Reds Greeting, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    Major League Baseball
    Cincinnati Reds
    KFOR 22

