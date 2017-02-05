Soldiers deployed in support of Kosovo Force 22 send their best to the Cincinnati Reds
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2017 04:18
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|522490
|VIRIN:
|170502-A-KP604-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104326483
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KFOR 22 Cincinnati Reds Greeting, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT