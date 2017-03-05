U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. John M. Jansen, deputy commanding genral, III Marine Expeditionary Force, briefs the Crisis Action Teams (CAT) for an Alert Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force drill (ACM) on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 3, 2017. The ACM must be prepared to respond within 24 hours to crises throughout the Asia-Pacific region to mitigate crises, protect U.S. citizens and territories, or counter threats to U.S. national interests as needed. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Jesus McCloud/Released)
|05.03.2017
|05.04.2017 01:37
|Briefings
|522457
|170503-M-NV775-0001
|DOD_104326201
|00:09:18
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
|0
|0
This work, Crisis Action Team Brief, by LCpl Jesus McCloud, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
