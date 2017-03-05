(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Carrier Strike Group 1 Operates Alongside the Republic of Korea Navy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    05.03.2017

    Video by U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs

    WESTERN PACIFIC (May 3, 3016) F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornets from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) Two fly over the Republic of Korea destroyers Sejong the Great (DDG 991) and Yang Manchun (DDH 973), the Arliegh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) , USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) and USS Stetham (DDG 63), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) and Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as they transit the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia Pacific routinely for more than 70 years promoting regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 22:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522449
    VIRIN: 170503-N-HD638-001
    Filename: DOD_104325257
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
    Web Views: 277
    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carrier Strike Group 1 Operates Alongside the Republic of Korea Navy, by U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DDG 108
    Sejong the Great
    Navy
    ROK
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    Republic of Korea
    western pacific
    USS Lake Champlain
    USS Michael Murphy
    DDG 63
    DDG 112
    USS Stetham
    Carrier Air Wing Two
    USS Wayne E. Meyer
    CG 57
    Carrier Strike Group One
    Yang Manchun

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT