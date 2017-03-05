WESTERN PACIFIC (May 3, 3016) F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornets from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) Two fly over the Republic of Korea destroyers Sejong the Great (DDG 991) and Yang Manchun (DDH 973), the Arliegh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) , USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) and USS Stetham (DDG 63), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) and Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as they transit the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia Pacific routinely for more than 70 years promoting regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 22:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522449
|VIRIN:
|170503-N-HD638-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104325257
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|277
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Carrier Strike Group 1 Operates Alongside the Republic of Korea Navy, by U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
