    2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment conducts Battalion Defense

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Santino Martinez 

    2D Marine Division Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, operate a battalion-sized defensive position for Talon Exercise (TalonEx) 2-17, Yuma, AZ., April 19, 2017. The purpose of TalonEx was for ground combat units to conduct integrated training in support of the Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course (WTI) 2-17 hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 20:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522414
    VIRIN: 170419-M-IZ659-001
    Filename: DOD_104324817
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment conducts Battalion Defense, by LCpl Santino Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    FOB
    Yuma
    2/6
    WTI
    TalonEx
    2d MARDIVCC
    USMC COMCAM

