2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment conducts Battalion Defense

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, operate a battalion-sized defensive position for Talon Exercise (TalonEx) 2-17, Yuma, AZ., April 19, 2017. The purpose of TalonEx was for ground combat units to conduct integrated training in support of the Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course (WTI) 2-17 hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1).