    DVIDS Photos of the Day - May 3rd, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Video by Adam Reese 

    DVIDS Hub

    A compilation of photo products uploaded to DVIDS.


    LINK TO ALL PHOTOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/image/dvids-photos-of-the-day-050317


    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USCGD11PLA

    24th Press Camp Headquarters
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/24PCH

    New Jersey National Guard
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NJ-NG

    Navy Media Content Services
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NVNS

    354th Fighter Wing
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/354FW

    Office of Marine Corps Communication
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/HQMC-COMCAM

    Training Support Activity Europe
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/TSAE

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NPASE1

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 16:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522376
    Filename: DOD_104324479
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Photos of the Day - May 3rd, 2017, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Ruck March
    jets
    take off
    military band
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marines
    Army
    training
    41615204
    DVIDS Photos of the Day 050317

