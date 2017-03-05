Vaisakhi - A Celebration of the Sikh New Year
28 April 2017
Pentagon Memorial Chapel
Every year in April, over 25 million Sikhs from across the world come together to celebrate Vaisakhi. For centuries, Vaisakhi has marked the spring harvest, and Punjabi farmers have historically celebrated this occasion with community gatherings and festivals.
Hosted by:
Chaplain (COL) Randall Kirby
Guest Speakers Include:
Sapreet Kaur
GEN Jeffrey Kendall, USAF (retired)
Musical Performances by:
Gagandeep Singh and Jatinderjit Singh
Preetam Singh Mayall and Jatinderjit Singh
This work, Vaisakhi - A Celebration of the Sikh New Year, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT