Vaisakhi - A Celebration of the Sikh New Year

28 April 2017

Pentagon Memorial Chapel



Every year in April, over 25 million Sikhs from across the world come together to celebrate Vaisakhi. For centuries, Vaisakhi has marked the spring harvest, and Punjabi farmers have historically celebrated this occasion with community gatherings and festivals.



Hosted by:

Chaplain (COL) Randall Kirby



Guest Speakers Include:

Sapreet Kaur

GEN Jeffrey Kendall, USAF (retired)



Musical Performances by:

Gagandeep Singh and Jatinderjit Singh

Preetam Singh Mayall and Jatinderjit Singh