(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Vaisakhi - A Celebration of the Sikh New Year

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia & Visual Information Directorate

    Vaisakhi - A Celebration of the Sikh New Year
    28 April 2017
    Pentagon Memorial Chapel

    Every year in April, over 25 million Sikhs from across the world come together to celebrate Vaisakhi. For centuries, Vaisakhi has marked the spring harvest, and Punjabi farmers have historically celebrated this occasion with community gatherings and festivals.

    Hosted by:
    Chaplain (COL) Randall Kirby

    Guest Speakers Include:
    Sapreet Kaur
    GEN Jeffrey Kendall, USAF (retired)

    Musical Performances by:
    Gagandeep Singh and Jatinderjit Singh
    Preetam Singh Mayall and Jatinderjit Singh

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 16:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522357
    Filename: DOD_104324193
    Length: 01:10:56
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vaisakhi - A Celebration of the Sikh New Year, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Vaisakhi

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT