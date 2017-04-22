USS Jackson Successfully Completes Missile Test

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/522349" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

170422-N-ZZ999-001 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 22, 2017) Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS-6) fires a SeaRAM missile against an aerial drone, destroying the target in a test off the Southern California coast. The drone was simulating an anti-ship missile as part of a Combat System Ship Qualification Trials (CSSQT) event to demonstrate the self-defense capability of the ship against an aerial target. Paired with advanced sonar and mine hunting capabilities, LCS provides a major contribution, as well a more diverse set of options to commanders, across the spectrum of operations. (U.S. Navy Video/Released)