    USS Jackson Successfully Completes Missile Test

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.22.2017

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    170422-N-ZZ999-001 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 22, 2017) Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS-6) fires a SeaRAM missile against an aerial drone, destroying the target in a test off the Southern California coast. The drone was simulating an anti-ship missile as part of a Combat System Ship Qualification Trials (CSSQT) event to demonstrate the self-defense capability of the ship against an aerial target. Paired with advanced sonar and mine hunting capabilities, LCS provides a major contribution, as well a more diverse set of options to commanders, across the spectrum of operations. (U.S. Navy Video/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522349
    VIRIN: 170422-N-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_104324023
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Jackson Successfully Completes Missile Test, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

