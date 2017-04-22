170422-N-ZZ999-001 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 22, 2017) Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS-6) fires a SeaRAM missile against an aerial drone, destroying the target in a test off the Southern California coast. The drone was simulating an anti-ship missile as part of a Combat System Ship Qualification Trials (CSSQT) event to demonstrate the self-defense capability of the ship against an aerial target. Paired with advanced sonar and mine hunting capabilities, LCS provides a major contribution, as well a more diverse set of options to commanders, across the spectrum of operations. (U.S. Navy Video/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 16:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522349
|VIRIN:
|170422-N-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104324023
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, USS Jackson Successfully Completes Missile Test, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
