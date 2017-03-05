(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Report: Commander-in-Chief Trophy Presentation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    President Donald Trump awards the United States Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy at The White House.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 13:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 522328
    VIRIN: 170503-F-UE898-001
    Filename: DOD_104323735
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Report: Commander-in-Chief Trophy Presentation, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Trophy
    Falcons
    White House
    Football Team
    Air Force
    USAFA
    Donald Trump
    CINC
    AF Reports

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT