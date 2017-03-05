President Donald Trump awards the United States Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy at The White House.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 13:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|522328
|VIRIN:
|170503-F-UE898-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104323735
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Report: Commander-in-Chief Trophy Presentation, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
