More than 50 Arkansas National Guard Soldiers are currently deployed to northeast Arkansas in an effort to assist local and state authorities after heavy flooding hit Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay counties.
The Guardsmen from the 87th Troop Command, headquartered in north Little Rock, Arkansas, are the Soldiers responding to the disaster. These Soldiers are aiding in evacuation of citizens and also assisting law enforcement by providing security in affected areas.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 12:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522296
|VIRIN:
|170502-Z-WE055-003
|Filename:
|DOD_104323580
|Length:
|00:08:09
|Location:
|POCAHONTAS, AR, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Hometown:
|POCAHONTAS, AR, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arkansas Guard Responds to Flooding in Northeastern Arkansas, by SPC Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT