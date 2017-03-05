(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    GT-222GM Minuteman III Launch

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Video by Jan Jones, Staff Sgt. Kaleb Mayfield and Tech. Sgt. Kurt Villavicencio

    30th Space Wing

    Airmen from Malmstrom and Vandenberg Air Force bases conducted an operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III missile. The test launch used an intercontinental ballistic missile pulled randomly from a silo on Malmstrom Air Force Base, which was then transported and reassembled at Vandenberg, and launched by crew members from the 341st Missile Wing. The ICBM was equipped with a single test reentry vehicle, and traveled approximately 4,200 miles to a test range near the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. These ICBM test launches verify the accuracy and reliability of the weapon system, providing valuable data to ensure a safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 05:18
    This work, GT-222GM Minuteman III Launch, by Jan Jones, SSgt Kaleb Mayfield and TSgt Kurt Villavicencio, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    missile
    Global Strike Command
    Vandenberg
    ICBM
    VAFB
    GSC
    Minuteman
    Malmstrom
    341st
    MMIII

