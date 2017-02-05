(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flooding in Northeast Arkansas Warrants Response from National Guard (VOSOT)

    POCAHONTAS, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Video by Spc. Stephen Wright 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    More than 50 Arkansas National Guard Soldiers are currently deployed to northeast Arkansas in an effort to assist local and state authorities after heavy flooding hit Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay counties.

    The Guardsmen from the 87th Troop Command, headquartered in north Little Rock, Arkansas, are the Soldiers responding to the disaster. These Soldiers are aiding in evacuation of citizens and also assisting law enforcement by providing security in affected areas.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 18:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522189
    VIRIN: 170502-Z-WE055-002
    Filename: DOD_104319870
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: POCAHONTAS, AR, US 
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Hometown: POCAHONTAS, AR, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flooding in Northeast Arkansas Warrants Response from National Guard (VOSOT), by SPC Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

