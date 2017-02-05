Flooding in Northeast Arkansas Warrants Response from National Guard (VOSOT)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/522189" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

More than 50 Arkansas National Guard Soldiers are currently deployed to northeast Arkansas in an effort to assist local and state authorities after heavy flooding hit Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay counties.



The Guardsmen from the 87th Troop Command, headquartered in north Little Rock, Arkansas, are the Soldiers responding to the disaster. These Soldiers are aiding in evacuation of citizens and also assisting law enforcement by providing security in affected areas.