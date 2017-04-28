Check out this video about just a small chunk of what the 341st Maintanence Group's missile handling shop does to support the mission. Caring for our assets is serious business and these individuals come together as a team to get the job done. #Mission #Always #Ready #Friday
|04.28.2017
|05.02.2017 10:48
|Package
|522054
|170428-F-YO405-0001
|DOD_104317788
|00:01:24
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
This work, 341st Maintenance Group missile handling, by SrA Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
