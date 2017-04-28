(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    341st Maintenance Group missile handling

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Magen M. Reeves 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Check out this video about just a small chunk of what the 341st Maintanence Group's missile handling shop does to support the mission. Caring for our assets is serious business and these individuals come together as a team to get the job done. #Mission #Always #Ready #Friday

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 10:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522054
    VIRIN: 170428-F-YO405-0001
    Filename: DOD_104317788
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 341st Maintenance Group missile handling, by SrA Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    mission
    ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT