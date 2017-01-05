(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Northern Edge 2017 Teaser

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Northern Edge 2017 kicked off today at Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Northern Edge 2017 is Alaska's premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants from all the services, Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen from active duty, Reserve and National Guard units are involved.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 21:07
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 2017 Teaser, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

