Northern Edge 2017 Teaser

Northern Edge 2017 kicked off today at Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Northern Edge 2017 is Alaska's premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants from all the services, Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen from active duty, Reserve and National Guard units are involved.