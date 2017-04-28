(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) 2017

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2017

    Video by Spc. Stephen Wright 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The 26th annual Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) was hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, which is located on the Robinson Maneuver Training Center, from April 24 through April 28, 2017.

    AFSAM is an international marksmanship competition. This year's participants included Reserve and Active Forces from the United States, Canada, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

    (U.S. Army National Guard Video produced by Spc. Stephen Wright)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 13:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521930
    VIRIN: 170428-Z-WE055-001
    Filename: DOD_104314922
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) 2017, by SPC Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    United Kingdom
    International
    Canadian
    Italy
    Canada
    United States
    Italian
    UK
    Shotgun
    Royal Air Force
    Camp Robinson
    rifle
    competition
    pistol
    USA
    Marksmanship
    Arkansas
    RMTC
    Can
    AFSAM
    Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting
    2017
    Robinson Maneuver Training Center

