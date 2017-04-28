Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) 2017

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 26th annual Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) was hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, which is located on the Robinson Maneuver Training Center, from April 24 through April 28, 2017.



AFSAM is an international marksmanship competition. This year's participants included Reserve and Active Forces from the United States, Canada, Italy, and the United Kingdom.



(U.S. Army National Guard Video produced by Spc. Stephen Wright)