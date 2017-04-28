The 26th annual Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) was hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, which is located on the Robinson Maneuver Training Center, from April 24 through April 28, 2017.
AFSAM is an international marksmanship competition. This year's participants included Reserve and Active Forces from the United States, Canada, Italy, and the United Kingdom.
(U.S. Army National Guard Video produced by Spc. Stephen Wright)
This work, Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) 2017, by SPC Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
