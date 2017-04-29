(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tug Boats assist adrift barge off Galveston

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    The tug boat Thor assists the adrift barge and tug OSG Independence after they became disabled and began drifting toward Galveston, Texas, Apr. 29, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2017
    Date Posted: 04.30.2017 01:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521734
    VIRIN: 170429-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_104313211
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 45
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tug Boats assist adrift barge off Galveston, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard works to keep disabled tug, barge away from Galveston

    TAGS

    tug
    USCG
    adrift
    response
    barge

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT