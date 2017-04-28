Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers JS Ashigara (DDG 178) and JS Samidare (DD 106), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) and Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transit the Philippine Sea. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia Pacific routinely for more than 70 years promoting regional peace and security.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2017 22:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|521686
|VIRIN:
|170428-O-GR655-226
|Filename:
|DOD_104311951
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|741
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy and JMSDF ships transit Philippine Sea, by U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
