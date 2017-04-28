(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Navy and JMSDF ships transit Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.28.2017

    Video by U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers JS Ashigara (DDG 178) and JS Samidare (DD 106), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) and Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transit the Philippine Sea. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia Pacific routinely for more than 70 years promoting regional peace and security.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017 22:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521686
    VIRIN: 170428-O-GR655-226
    Filename: DOD_104311951
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 741
    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy and JMSDF ships transit Philippine Sea, by U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CSG
    JMSDF
    Vinson
    Partnership

