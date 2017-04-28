MV-22 Osprey Trans-Pacific B-roll Part 1

ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, Darwin – Four MV-22 Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268, Marine Rotational Force Darwin 17.2, land in Australia, April 28, 2017. This was the first trans-Pacific flight for the Osprey in history.
Date Taken:
|04.28.2017
Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
