National Guard’s ‘youth journalists’ prep for presidential-sized pomp & policing

The D.C. National Guard's Youth Journalist Program trained a dozen middle school and high school students to cover the 58th Presidential Inauguration, for both a local and global audience. It's part of a joint collaboration between the D.C. National Guard’s Family Programs and the University of the District of Columbia 4-H Extension.



From mid-November through inauguration week over a dozen eager pre-teens and teens — all National Guard family members — were instructed on news reporting specifically for broadcast and digital platforms.