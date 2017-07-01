(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Guard’s ‘youth journalists’ prep for presidential-sized pomp & policing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Arthur Mondale Wright 

    DC National Guard

    The D.C. National Guard's Youth Journalist Program trained a dozen middle school and high school students to cover the 58th Presidential Inauguration, for both a local and global audience. It's part of a joint collaboration between the D.C. National Guard’s Family Programs and the University of the District of Columbia 4-H Extension.

    From mid-November through inauguration week over a dozen eager pre-teens and teens — all National Guard family members — were instructed on news reporting specifically for broadcast and digital platforms.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.26.2017 15:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511469
    VIRIN: 170107-A-PL327-001
    Filename: DOD_104112794
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    TAGS

    DCANG
    58th Presidential Inauguration
    DCANG DCNG
    youth journalists

