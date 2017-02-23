(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ISF weapons training

    IRAQ

    02.23.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brien Vorhees 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Iraqi security forces soldiers from 7th Iraqi Army Division conduct weapons training at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 23, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission by training and improving the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lisa Soy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    MOSUL
    Iraq
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Operation inherent resolve
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

