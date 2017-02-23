ISF weapons training

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/511387" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Iraqi security forces soldiers from 7th Iraqi Army Division conduct weapons training at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 23, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission by training and improving the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lisa Soy)