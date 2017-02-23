ISF weapons training

Iraqi security forces soldiers from 7th Iraqi Army Division conduct weapons training at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 23, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission by training and improving the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lisa Soy)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 05:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511387
|VIRIN:
|170223-A-TR450-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104112163
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
