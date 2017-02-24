(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    San Diego Hosts WEST 2017

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Batchelder 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2017) AFCEA and SPAWAR host WEST 2017 at the San Diego Convention Center. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan J. Batchelder)

    Soundbite 1 for lower third: Adm. John Richardson, Chief of Naval Operations

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Diego Hosts WEST 2017, by PO2 Ryan Batchelder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

