SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2017) AFCEA and SPAWAR host WEST 2017 at the San Diego Convention Center. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan J. Batchelder)
Soundbite 1 for lower third: Adm. John Richardson, Chief of Naval Operations
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 14:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511293
|VIRIN:
|170224-N-EH218-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104107503
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, San Diego Hosts WEST 2017, by PO2 Ryan Batchelder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
