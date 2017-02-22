(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    N.C. Air Guards Last C-130 Deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Sonia Clark 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    North Carolina Air National Guard Family and friends gather to support the airmen deploying in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel, while on the flightline of the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 23, 2017. It is the final deployment using the C-130 model aircraft before the unit transitions to using C-17's.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 09:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511248
    VIRIN: 170222-Z-TO715-1001
    Filename: DOD_104106696
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, N.C. Air Guards Last C-130 Deployment, by SrA Sonia Clark, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Airman
    deployment
    c-130 hercules
    145th AW
    NCANG
    operation freedom's sentinel
    Noth Carolina Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT