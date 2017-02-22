North Carolina Air National Guard Family and friends gather to support the airmen deploying in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel, while on the flightline of the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 23, 2017. It is the final deployment using the C-130 model aircraft before the unit transitions to using C-17's.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 09:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511248
|VIRIN:
|170222-Z-TO715-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104106696
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
This work, N.C. Air Guards Last C-130 Deployment, by SrA Sonia Clark, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
