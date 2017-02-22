N.C. Air Guards Last C-130 Deployment

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



North Carolina Air National Guard Family and friends gather to support the airmen deploying in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel, while on the flightline of the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 23, 2017. It is the final deployment using the C-130 model aircraft before the unit transitions to using C-17's.