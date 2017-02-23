(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Corps Jazz Orchestra 2017

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Video by Sgt. Taylor Morton 

    12th Marine Corps District

    Marines, Sgt. Devin Penner, Cpl. Robert Mitchell, and Cpl. Mike Borowski discuss the upcoming Marine Corps Jazz Orchestra tour through Southern California.
    CG INFO: Sgt. Devin Penner, piano instrumentalist. Cpl. Robert Mitchell, trombone instrumentalist. Cpl. Mike Borowski guitar instrumentalist– Marine Band San Diego
    Music by: Sgt. Devin Penner, Cpl. Robert Mitchell, and Cpl. Mike Borowski – Marine Band San Diego
    (Video produced by Sgt. Taylor Morton)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 18:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511183
    VIRIN: 170223-M-UK936-001
    Filename: DOD_104105626
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Jazz Orchestra 2017, by Sgt Taylor Morton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    San Diego
    Marine Band
    Jazz orchestra
    MEOP

