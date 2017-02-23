Marines, Sgt. Devin Penner, Cpl. Robert Mitchell, and Cpl. Mike Borowski discuss the upcoming Marine Corps Jazz Orchestra tour through Southern California.
CG INFO: Sgt. Devin Penner, piano instrumentalist. Cpl. Robert Mitchell, trombone instrumentalist. Cpl. Mike Borowski guitar instrumentalist– Marine Band San Diego
Music by: Sgt. Devin Penner, Cpl. Robert Mitchell, and Cpl. Mike Borowski – Marine Band San Diego
(Video produced by Sgt. Taylor Morton)
This work, Marine Corps Jazz Orchestra 2017, by Sgt Taylor Morton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
