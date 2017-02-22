A KC-10 Extender completes a sortie in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq, Feb. 22, 2017. The KC-10 Extender offloaded 126,000 pounds of fuel to multi-national Coalition aircraft working to weaken and destroy Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant operations in the Middle East region and around the world. (U.S. Air Force video/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 09:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511065
|VIRIN:
|170222-Z-CO490-272
|Filename:
|DOD_104103864
|Length:
|00:08:54
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|11
|High-Res. Downloads:
|11
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CJTF-OIR: KC-10 Extender Fuels the Fight Against ISIS, by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT