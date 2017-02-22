CJTF-OIR: KC-10 Extender Fuels the Fight Against ISIS

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A KC-10 Extender completes a sortie in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq, Feb. 22, 2017. The KC-10 Extender offloaded 126,000 pounds of fuel to multi-national Coalition aircraft working to weaken and destroy Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant operations in the Middle East region and around the world. (U.S. Air Force video/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)