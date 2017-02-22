(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CJTF-OIR: KC-10 Extender Fuels the Fight Against ISIS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.22.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A KC-10 Extender completes a sortie in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq, Feb. 22, 2017. The KC-10 Extender offloaded 126,000 pounds of fuel to multi-national Coalition aircraft working to weaken and destroy Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant operations in the Middle East region and around the world. (U.S. Air Force video/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 09:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511065
    VIRIN: 170222-Z-CO490-272
    Filename: DOD_104103864
    Length: 00:08:54
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 11
    High-Res. Downloads: 11
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-OIR: KC-10 Extender Fuels the Fight Against ISIS, by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Mosul
    Missions
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    KC-10 Extender
    AR
    AFCENT
    B-52 Stratofortress
    Aircraft
    Iraq
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Liberation
    380 AEW
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Da’esh
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve
    German Tornado
    Defend the Region
    Deliver Airpower
    Develop Relationships
    C0490
    U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier
    Arial Refueling

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT