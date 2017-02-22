(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DVIDS Videos of the Day – Feb. 22nd, 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A highlight of video products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL VIDEOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/video/dvids-videos-of-the-day-022217

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    179th AIRLIFT WING
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/179AW

    U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 7 PADET TAMPA BAY
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USCGD7PSP

    FORT MCCOY MULTIMEDIA VISUAL INFORMATION BRANCH
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FMMVIB

    NAVY MEDIA CONTENT SERVICES
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NVNS

    982nd COMBAT CAMERA COMPANY AIRBORNE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/982CCA

    U.S. MARINE CORPS FORCES, PACIFIC
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MarForPac

    U.S. EMBASSY TEL AVIV
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USETA

    U.S. AIR FORCES CENTRAL COMMAND PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/AFCENT

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 13:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510905
    Filename: DOD_104099978
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Videos of the Day – Feb. 22nd, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    DVIDS
    USMC
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Soldiers
    Sailors
    Military
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Army
    42215204
    DVIDS Videos of the Day 022217

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT