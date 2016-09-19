(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Security Studies Digital Signage Poster

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    09.19.2016

    Video by Zachary Sherman 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    Animated poster for digital sign system in support of the Program on Security Studies Course held at the George C. Marshall European Center Sept. 21 – Nov. 16, 2016. PASS is an intense eight week resident course for junior and mid-level civilian government officials, military and security force service members and government academics who aspire to higher leadership positions and realize a network of trustworthy international partnerships are the foundation of success.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2016
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 03:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510810
    VIRIN: 160919-O-RR751-884
    Filename: DOD_104098668
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Studies Digital Signage Poster, by Zachary Sherman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    security studies
    animated poster

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT