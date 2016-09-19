Security Studies Digital Signage Poster

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Animated poster for digital sign system in support of the Program on Security Studies Course held at the George C. Marshall European Center Sept. 21 – Nov. 16, 2016. PASS is an intense eight week resident course for junior and mid-level civilian government officials, military and security force service members and government academics who aspire to higher leadership positions and realize a network of trustworthy international partnerships are the foundation of success.