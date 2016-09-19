Animated poster for digital sign system in support of the Program on Security Studies Course held at the George C. Marshall European Center Sept. 21 – Nov. 16, 2016. PASS is an intense eight week resident course for junior and mid-level civilian government officials, military and security force service members and government academics who aspire to higher leadership positions and realize a network of trustworthy international partnerships are the foundation of success.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 03:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510810
|VIRIN:
|160919-O-RR751-884
|Filename:
|DOD_104098668
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Security Studies Digital Signage Poster, by Zachary Sherman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT