(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Harassment Assessment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Clinton Wood 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    U.S. Army 412th Theater Engineer Command soldiers, Spc. Jessie I. Sandifer and Sgt. Brandon R. Shaw wrote, produced, and performed a musical rap song entitled “Harassment Assessment”. Their creation represents a sexual harassment intervention strategy during which a junior soldier solicits the guidance of his sergeant in an attempt to rectify inappropriate comments made to another soldier.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 17:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 510746
    VIRIN: 170216-A-HX393-667
    Filename: DOD_104097287
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 
    Hometown: JACKSON, MS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Harassment Assessment, by SFC Clinton Wood, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Mississippi
    U.S. Army Reserve
    SHARP
    412th Theater Engineer Command
    Vicksburg
    United States Army Reserve Command
    Warrior Citizen

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT