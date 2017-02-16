U.S. Army 412th Theater Engineer Command soldiers, Spc. Jessie I. Sandifer and Sgt. Brandon R. Shaw wrote, produced, and performed a musical rap song entitled “Harassment Assessment”. Their creation represents a sexual harassment intervention strategy during which a junior soldier solicits the guidance of his sergeant in an attempt to rectify inappropriate comments made to another soldier.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 17:03
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|510746
|VIRIN:
|170216-A-HX393-667
|Filename:
|DOD_104097287
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|VICKSBURG, MS, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Harassment Assessment, by SFC Clinton Wood, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT