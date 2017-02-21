The United States Air Force, Armée de l'air, and Royal Air Force will make history when they participate in the upcoming anti-access/area denial exercise known as Atlantic Trident 2017. This will be the first exercise to feature the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, Eurofighter Typhoon, and Dassault Rafale together.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 10:30
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|510676
|VIRIN:
|170221-F-AF248-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104096068
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|HAMPTON ROADS PT, VA, US
|Web Views:
|32
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Atlantic Trident 2017 Teaser, by SrA Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT