Atlantic Trident 2017 Teaser

The United States Air Force, Armée de l'air, and Royal Air Force will make history when they participate in the upcoming anti-access/area denial exercise known as Atlantic Trident 2017. This will be the first exercise to feature the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, Eurofighter Typhoon, and Dassault Rafale together.