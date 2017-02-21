(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Atlantic Trident 2017 Teaser

    HAMPTON ROADS PT, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Nicolas Myers 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    The United States Air Force, Armée de l'air, and Royal Air Force will make history when they participate in the upcoming anti-access/area denial exercise known as Atlantic Trident 2017. This will be the first exercise to feature the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, Eurofighter Typhoon, and Dassault Rafale together.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 10:30
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 510676
    VIRIN: 170221-F-AF248-001
    Filename: DOD_104096068
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: HAMPTON ROADS PT, VA, US 
    Web Views: 32
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlantic Trident 2017 Teaser, by SrA Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

