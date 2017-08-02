D.C. Air National Guard members return from Guam: More proven, vigilant and ready

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the D.C. Air National Guard return following a 120-day deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of the Pacific Command Theater mission. Approximately 250 Guard members deployed in support of the Pacific Command Theater mission to include an “aviation package” of F-16 Fighting Falcons, air crews, aircraft maintainers, support staff, medical, supply and communications specialists to complete the mission. The D.C. Air National Guard’s presence was a deterrent against threats to both regional security and stability in the Pacific.