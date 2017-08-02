(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    D.C. Air National Guard members return from Guam: More proven, vigilant and ready

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Arthur Mondale Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Members of the D.C. Air National Guard return following a 120-day deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of the Pacific Command Theater mission. Approximately 250 Guard members deployed in support of the Pacific Command Theater mission to include an “aviation package” of F-16 Fighting Falcons, air crews, aircraft maintainers, support staff, medical, supply and communications specialists to complete the mission. The D.C. Air National Guard’s presence was a deterrent against threats to both regional security and stability in the Pacific.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 17:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510633
    VIRIN: 170208-A-PL327-001
    Filename: DOD_104095035
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. Air National Guard members return from Guam: More proven, vigilant and ready, by TSgt Arthur Mondale Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    DCNG
    DCANG

