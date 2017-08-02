Members of the D.C. Air National Guard return following a 120-day deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of the Pacific Command Theater mission. Approximately 250 Guard members deployed in support of the Pacific Command Theater mission to include an “aviation package” of F-16 Fighting Falcons, air crews, aircraft maintainers, support staff, medical, supply and communications specialists to complete the mission. The D.C. Air National Guard’s presence was a deterrent against threats to both regional security and stability in the Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 17:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510633
|VIRIN:
|170208-A-PL327-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104095035
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, D.C. Air National Guard members return from Guam: More proven, vigilant and ready, by TSgt Arthur Mondale Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
