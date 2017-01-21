D.C. National Guard augments for Metropolitan Police in support of the Women's March on Washington

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the D.C. National Guard augment for Metropolitan Police in support of the Women's March on Washington. Hundreds of Guardsmen conducted security, crowd management and traffic control as thousands of participants flooded the National Mall one day after the 58th Presidential Inauguration.