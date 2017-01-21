(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    D.C. National Guard augments for Metropolitan Police in support of the Women's March on Washington

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Arthur Mondale Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Members of the D.C. National Guard augment for Metropolitan Police in support of the Women's March on Washington. Hundreds of Guardsmen conducted security, crowd management and traffic control as thousands of participants flooded the National Mall one day after the 58th Presidential Inauguration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 17:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510631
    VIRIN: 170121-A-PL327-001
    Filename: DOD_104095015
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard augments for Metropolitan Police in support of the Women's March on Washington, by TSgt Arthur Mondale Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DCNG
    DCANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT