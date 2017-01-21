Members of the D.C. National Guard augment for Metropolitan Police in support of the Women's March on Washington. Hundreds of Guardsmen conducted security, crowd management and traffic control as thousands of participants flooded the National Mall one day after the 58th Presidential Inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 17:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510631
|VIRIN:
|170121-A-PL327-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104095015
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, D.C. National Guard augments for Metropolitan Police in support of the Women's March on Washington, by TSgt Arthur Mondale Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT