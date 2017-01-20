(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Guard Boosts Security at DC Metrorail Stations in Support of Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Arthur Mondale Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Members of the Indiana National Guard assist Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WAMATA) police with security and policing at Metrorail Stations around the National Mall during the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Approximately 130 military police from Indiana’s 81st Troop Command were assigned to a security task force with Guardsmen from 10 other states.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Boosts Security at DC Metrorail Stations in Support of Inauguration, by TSgt Arthur Mondale Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    DCNG
    DCANG
    Inauguration2017

    • LEAVE A COMMENT