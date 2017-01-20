Members of the Indiana National Guard assist Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WAMATA) police with security and policing at Metrorail Stations around the National Mall during the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Approximately 130 military police from Indiana’s 81st Troop Command were assigned to a security task force with Guardsmen from 10 other states.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 15:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510626
|VIRIN:
|170120-A-PL327-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104094965
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Guard Boosts Security at DC Metrorail Stations in Support of Inauguration, by TSgt Arthur Mondale Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
