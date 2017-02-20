(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coalition airstrike destroys an ISIS tank near Mosul, Iraq.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.20.2017

    Video by Sgt. Luke Wilson 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Operation Inherent Resolve supported Iraqi security forces with airstrikes on Feb. 11, 2017 that aimed to destroy an ISIS tank near Mosul, Iraq.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 03:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510584
    VIRIN: 170220-F-ZZ999-999
    Filename: DOD_104094341
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition airstrike destroys an ISIS tank near Mosul, Iraq., by SGT Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    airstrike
    Coalition
    Iraq
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Daesh
    CJTF-OIR
    strike videos

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT