Operation Inherent Resolve supported Iraqi security forces with airstrikes on Feb. 11, 2017 that aimed to destroy an ISIS tank near Mosul, Iraq.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 03:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510584
|VIRIN:
|170220-F-ZZ999-999
|Filename:
|DOD_104094341
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|27
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coalition airstrike destroys an ISIS tank near Mosul, Iraq., by SGT Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
