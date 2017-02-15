(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Peshmerga soldiers complete building partner capacity training.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IRAQ

    02.15.2017

    Video by Sgt. Neil Stanfield 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Peshmerga soldiers graduate after completing building partner capacity training near Erbil, Iraq, Feb. 16, 2017. Training at building partner capacity sites is an integral part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s global Coalition effort to train Iraqi security forces personnel to defeat ISIS. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 00:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510493
    VIRIN: 170216-A-TV157-001
    Filename: DOD_104093545
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peshmerga soldiers complete building partner capacity training., by SGT Neil Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    security
    Germany
    Central Command
    CENTCOM
    coalition
    Erbil
    Peshmerga
    graduation
    military operations
    Iraq
    training
    ISIS
    CJTF-OIR
    buliding partner capacity

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT