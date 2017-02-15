Peshmerga soldiers graduate after completing building partner capacity training near Erbil, Iraq, Feb. 16, 2017. Training at building partner capacity sites is an integral part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s global Coalition effort to train Iraqi security forces personnel to defeat ISIS. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)
This work, Peshmerga soldiers complete building partner capacity training., by SGT Neil Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
