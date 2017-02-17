(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arkansas National Guard Supports U.S. Air Force HALO Training Operations

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Video by Sgt. Stephen Wright 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Arkansas National Guard's 77th Combat Aviation Brigade supported training operations conducted by SERE Specialists of the U.S. Air Force's 19th Operation Support Squadron. These "SERE" Airmen conduct global operations which require their expertise in the field of survival, evasion, resistance and escape.

    Airmen checked their equipment and parachutes as a Black Hawk helicopter from the Arkansas National Guard landed and waited to pick them up.

    The Airmen were conducting HALO training from the helicopter, which took them up to nearly 13,000 feet in altitude. Once they reached their required elevation... they jumped.

    HALO is a term that means High Altitude, Low Opening where jumpers will essentially free-fall before deploying their parachutes.

    The Arkansas Aviators and their crews regularly provide assistance to the Air Force SERE HALO jumpers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510375
    VIRIN: 170217-Z-WE055-001
    Filename: DOD_104091639
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, AR, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 10
    High-Res. Downloads: 10
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas National Guard Supports U.S. Air Force HALO Training Operations, by SGT Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SGT. Stephen M. Wright

