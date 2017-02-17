Arkansas National Guard Supports U.S. Air Force HALO Training Operations

The Arkansas National Guard's 77th Combat Aviation Brigade supported training operations conducted by SERE Specialists of the U.S. Air Force's 19th Operation Support Squadron. These "SERE" Airmen conduct global operations which require their expertise in the field of survival, evasion, resistance and escape.
Airmen checked their equipment and parachutes as a Black Hawk helicopter from the Arkansas National Guard landed and waited to pick them up.
The Airmen were conducting HALO training from the helicopter, which took them up to nearly 13,000 feet in altitude. Once they reached their required elevation... they jumped.
HALO is a term that means High Altitude, Low Opening where jumpers will essentially free-fall before deploying their parachutes.
The Arkansas Aviators and their crews regularly provide assistance to the Air Force SERE HALO jumpers.
