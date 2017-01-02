The 4th Space Operations Squadron ensures secure military satellite communications, vital to our nation's military defense.
4 SOPS operates the Milstar and Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellite constellations, providing the nation's warfighters global, secure, survivable, strategic and tactical communications throughout the full spectrum of conflict. They execute the unique mission of communications management, satellite command and control and ground segment maintenance for the Milstar/AEHF constellation.
The squadron also operates three mobile constellation control stations at various locations in conjunction with host partners. At higher readiness levels and during exercises, these personnel deploy with U.S. Strategic Command and U.S. Northern Command respectively. The 4 SOPS motto, "Linking the Forces," reflects Milstar's responsibility to enhance the nation's secure communications capability.
Music: http://www.bensound.com "Instinct"
This work, 4 SOPS - Linking the Forces, by 2nd Lt. Darren Domingo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
