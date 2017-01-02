(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    4 SOPS - Linking the Forces

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Video by 2nd Lt. Darren Domingo 

    50th Space Wing

    The 4th Space Operations Squadron ensures secure military satellite communications, vital to our nation's military defense.

    4 SOPS operates the Milstar and Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellite constellations, providing the nation's warfighters global, secure, survivable, strategic and tactical communications throughout the full spectrum of conflict. They execute the unique mission of communications management, satellite command and control and ground segment maintenance for the Milstar/AEHF constellation.

    The squadron also operates three mobile constellation control stations at various locations in conjunction with host partners. At higher readiness levels and during exercises, these personnel deploy with U.S. Strategic Command and U.S. Northern Command respectively. The 4 SOPS motto, "Linking the Forces," reflects Milstar's responsibility to enhance the nation's secure communications capability.

    Music: http://www.bensound.com "Instinct"

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 18:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 510137
    VIRIN: 170216-F-NG695-001
    Filename: DOD_104088662
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4 SOPS - Linking the Forces, by 2nd Lt. Darren Domingo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Schriever Air Force Base
    4 SOPS
    50th Space Wing
    4th Space Operations Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT