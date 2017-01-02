4 SOPS - Linking the Forces

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 4th Space Operations Squadron ensures secure military satellite communications, vital to our nation's military defense.



4 SOPS operates the Milstar and Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellite constellations, providing the nation's warfighters global, secure, survivable, strategic and tactical communications throughout the full spectrum of conflict. They execute the unique mission of communications management, satellite command and control and ground segment maintenance for the Milstar/AEHF constellation.



The squadron also operates three mobile constellation control stations at various locations in conjunction with host partners. At higher readiness levels and during exercises, these personnel deploy with U.S. Strategic Command and U.S. Northern Command respectively. The 4 SOPS motto, "Linking the Forces," reflects Milstar's responsibility to enhance the nation's secure communications capability.



