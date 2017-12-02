(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Patriot Wyvern Exercise Mission Video

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2017

    Video by Maj. Samuel Lee 

    349th Air Mobility Wing

    Citizen Airmen from the 349 AMW take part in a scenario that included chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats, the ability to survive and operate under this threat, and deployment/re-deployment operations. Patriot Wyvern, held twice a year, brings together organizations across the wing to ensure mission-ready Airmen for worldwide contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Maj. Samuel Lee/RELEASED)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 20:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 509525
    VIRIN: 170212-F-MP966-001
    Filename: DOD_104074970
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot Wyvern Exercise Mission Video, by Maj. Samuel Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

