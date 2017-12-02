Citizen Airmen from the 349 AMW take part in a scenario that included chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats, the ability to survive and operate under this threat, and deployment/re-deployment operations. Patriot Wyvern, held twice a year, brings together organizations across the wing to ensure mission-ready Airmen for worldwide contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Maj. Samuel Lee/RELEASED)
This work, Patriot Wyvern Exercise Mission Video, by Maj. Samuel Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
