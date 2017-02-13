Tuskegee Airman Col. (retired) Charles McGee shares his experiences during WWII and the challenges he and his fellow African-American service members overcame. Clean version(No title or branding)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 17:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|509504
|VIRIN:
|170213-N-VA915-858
|Filename:
|DOD_104074598
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ‘Red Tail’ Pilot Shares Experience of Two Wars(Clean version), by PO2 Jerome Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT