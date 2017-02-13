(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ‘Red Tail’ Pilot Shares Experience of Two Wars

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jerome Johnson and Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiyana Paschal

    Defense Media Activity Forward Center - Pacific   

    Tuskegee Airman Col. (retired) Charles McGee shares his experiences during WWII and the challenges he and his fellow African-American service members overcame.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 15:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 509482
    VIRIN: 170213-N-VA915-390
    Filename: DOD_104074315
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Red Tail’ Pilot Shares Experience of Two Wars, by PO2 Jerome Johnson and PO2 Aiyana Paschal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Tuskegee Airman
    WWII
    Air Force
    Pacific Aviation Museum
    African-American History
    332nd Fighter Group
    Charles McGee
    Red Tail

