Tuskegee Airman Col. (retired) Charles McGee shares his experiences during WWII and the challenges he and his fellow African-American service members overcame.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 15:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|509482
|VIRIN:
|170213-N-VA915-390
|Filename:
|DOD_104074315
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ‘Red Tail’ Pilot Shares Experience of Two Wars, by PO2 Jerome Johnson and PO2 Aiyana Paschal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
‘Red Tail’ Pilot Shares Experience of Two Wars
LEAVE A COMMENT