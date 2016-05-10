(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Inside Tulsa District Episode 3: Water Supply

    OK, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2016

    Video by Thomas Mills 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The third episode of Inside Tulsa District explains the role of water supply in Tulsa District lakes.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside Tulsa District Episode 3: Water Supply, by Thomas Mills, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USACE

