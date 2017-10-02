Cal Guard Blackhawk - diverts from flood survelliance to save a life

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. – ‘Always Ready – Always There’ means more than just the California National Guard slogan to 81 year old Rodger McMurtry. The Taylorsville resident’s life was endangered as he was swept from his car into the rushing water at the intersection of Highway 9 and Arlington Road on February 10, 2017 around 2 pm.



CalGuard’s Company C/2-135 MEDEVAC was assisting the Plumas County Sherriff’s Department with an aerial reconnaissance due to flooding in Greenville, when they were diverted to assist McMurtry.



Chief Brandon Lynch, the pilot in command of the HH-60L Blackhawk, said “It was vital the Plumas OES Director and Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) Coordinator were on board to relay the 9-1-1 dispatch call and assist our crew in direct navigation to the victim”. This timeliness ensured the quick recovery of McMurtry via hoist who was in over 6 feet deep turbulent water.



“I applaud the crew’s quick and decisive actions which resulted in the saving of a life,” said Major General David Baldwin, the Adjutant General for the Cal Guard. “Our partnership with city and county agencies will always ensure our communities are safe.”