    Cal Guard Blackhawk – diverts from flood surveillance to save a life

    PLUMAS COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Story by Joint Force Headquarters Califonia National Guard 

    California National Guard

    "PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. – ‘Always Ready – Always There’ means more than just the California National Guard slogan to 81 year old Rodger McMurtry. The Taylorsville resident’s life was endangered as he was swept from his car into the rushing water at the intersection of Highway 9 and Arlington Road on February 10, 2017 around 2 pm.

    CalGuard’s Company C/2-135 MEDEVAC was assisting the Plumas County Sherriff’s Department with an aerial reconnaissance due to flooding in Greenville, when they were diverted to assist McMurtry.

    Chief Brandon Lynch, the pilot in command of the HH-60L Blackhawk, said “It was vital the Plumas OES Director and Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) Coordinator were on board to relay the 9-1-1 dispatch call and assist our crew in direct navigation to the victim”. This timeliness ensured the quick recovery of McMurtry via hoist who was in over 6 feet deep turbulent water.

    “I applaud the crew’s quick and decisive actions which resulted in the saving of a life,” said Major General David Baldwin, the Adjutant General for the Cal Guard. “Our partnership with city and county agencies will always ensure our communities are safe.”

    For more information on this press release contact Col. Peter Cross at 925-482-5577.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017
    Location: PLUMAS COUNTY, CA, US
