    GT-221GM Minuteman III Launch

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kurt Villavicencio 

    30th Space Wing

    Airmen from Minot and Vandenberg Air Force bases conducted an operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III missile. Today’s test launch used an intercontinental ballistic missile pulled randomly from a silo on Minot, which was then transported and reassembled at Vandenberg, and launched by crew members from 91st Missile Wing. The ICBM was equipped with a test reentry vehicle, and traveled approximately four thousand two hundred miles to a test range near the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. ICBM test launches verify the accuracy and reliability of the weapon system, providing valuable data to ensure a safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 04:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 508918
    VIRIN: 170208-F-JZ567-004
    Filename: DOD_104062330
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1,541
    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GT-221GM Minuteman III Launch, by TSgt Kurt Villavicencio, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Global Strike Command
    Vandenberg
    ICBM
    VAFB
    Minot
    Launch
    Minuteman
    Space Command
    AFSPC
    AFGSC
    MMIII
    LF-10

