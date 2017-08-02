Airmen from Minot and Vandenberg Air Force bases conducted an operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III missile. Today’s test launch used an intercontinental ballistic missile pulled randomly from a silo on Minot, which was then transported and reassembled at Vandenberg, and launched by crew members from 91st Missile Wing. The ICBM was equipped with a test reentry vehicle, and traveled approximately four thousand two hundred miles to a test range near the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. ICBM test launches verify the accuracy and reliability of the weapon system, providing valuable data to ensure a safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 04:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|508918
|VIRIN:
|170208-F-JZ567-004
|Filename:
|DOD_104062330
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1,541
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, GT-221GM Minuteman III Launch, by TSgt Kurt Villavicencio, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
