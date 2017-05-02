(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Arkansas National Guard Aviation Soldiers Deploy to Middle East

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2017

    Video by Sgt. Stephen Wright 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the Arkansas National Guard's 77th Combat Aviation Brigade left the state of Arkansas after a deployment ceremony held at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Ark., on 5 Feb.

    The Arkansas Guardsmen will be responsible for providing a variety of services to the Army's deployed Black Hawk Helicopters.

    Arkansas' Governor, Asa Hutchinson, Congressman French Hill, and the Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard, Maj. Gen. Mark H. Berry, were all in attendance at the deployment ceremony.

    Interview: Staff Sgt. James Hall - Black Hawk Crew Chief, 77th Combat Aviation Brigade, Arkansas Army National Guard

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2017
    Date Posted: 02.05.2017 13:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 508397
    VIRIN: 170205-Z-WE055-001
    Filename: DOD_104053139
    Length: 00:12:39
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: CABOT, AR, US
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas National Guard Aviation Soldiers Deploy to Middle East, by SGT Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guard
    Central Command
    CENTCOM
    Helicopters
    Little Rock
    Black Hawk
    CAB
    Camp Robinson
    PAO
    Arkansas National Guard
    Public Affairs
    Middle East
    NG
    Army
    Aviation
    National Guard
    Arkansas
    Deployment
    Public Affairs Office
    North Little Rock
    RMTC
    ARNG
    Stephen Wright
    NLR
    Robinson Maneuver Training Center
    AR ARNG
    77th Combat Aviation Brigade
    SGT. Stephen M. Wright

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT