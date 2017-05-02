Arkansas National Guard Aviation Soldiers Deploy to Middle East

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/508397" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the Arkansas National Guard's 77th Combat Aviation Brigade left the state of Arkansas after a deployment ceremony held at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Ark., on 5 Feb.



The Arkansas Guardsmen will be responsible for providing a variety of services to the Army's deployed Black Hawk Helicopters.



Arkansas' Governor, Asa Hutchinson, Congressman French Hill, and the Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard, Maj. Gen. Mark H. Berry, were all in attendance at the deployment ceremony.



Interview: Staff Sgt. James Hall - Black Hawk Crew Chief, 77th Combat Aviation Brigade, Arkansas Army National Guard