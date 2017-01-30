(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    82nd Airborne Division On The Move

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IRAQ

    01.30.2017

    Video by Sgt. Neil Stanfield 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    U.S. Army engineers from Company B, 37th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, "Falcon Brigade" 82nd Airborne Division conduct convoy security operations near Tactical Assembly Area Filfayl, Iraq, Jan. 31, 2017. U.S. Army Engineers enables partnered forces to defeat ISIL by providing support on the battlefield. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 02.05.2017 08:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 508374
    VIRIN: 170113-A-TV157-001
    Filename: DOD_104052894
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division On The Move, by SGT Neil Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    security
    82nd Airborne Division
    advise and assist
    Central Command
    CENTCOM
    Falcon Brigade
    coalition
    Company B
    Iraq
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    TAA
    37th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    ISIS
    ISIL
    CJTF-OIR
    Filfayl
    Tactical assemby area

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT