U.S. Army engineers from Company B, 37th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, "Falcon Brigade" 82nd Airborne Division conduct convoy security operations near Tactical Assembly Area Filfayl, Iraq, Jan. 31, 2017. U.S. Army Engineers enables partnered forces to defeat ISIL by providing support on the battlefield. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2017 08:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|508374
|VIRIN:
|170113-A-TV157-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104052894
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Division On The Move, by SGT Neil Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
