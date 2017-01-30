82nd Airborne Division On The Move

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army engineers from Company B, 37th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, "Falcon Brigade" 82nd Airborne Division conduct convoy security operations near Tactical Assembly Area Filfayl, Iraq, Jan. 31, 2017. U.S. Army Engineers enables partnered forces to defeat ISIL by providing support on the battlefield. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)