E-3 Sentries out of Tinker Air Force Base come to Hawaii for National Guard Exercise

Active duty and Air Force Reserve Airmen from Oklahoma’s 513 Air Control group have brought 2 E-3 Sentry aircraft better known as AWACS to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. They are participating the the National Guards Sentry Aloha exercise. Sentry Aloha is an ongoing series of fighter combat exercises, hosted by the Hawaii Air National Guard’s 154th Wing and involves multiple types of aircraft and services.



Other visiting units include tanker support from Utah and Tennessee, F-16 Falcons from Minnesota, and F-18 Hornets from California, all playing different parts in simulated combat exercises in the airspaces in and around Hawaii with F-22 Raptors flown by the HIANG’s 199th Fighter Squadron and active duties 19th Fighter Squadron.



During the daily dissimilar aircraft engagement fighter scenarios the E-3 Crew provides all-weather surveillance, command, control, and communications to the fighters, refuelers and ground forces.



The interior of the air craft is arranged in tiers with each row working together to accomplish tasks that range from contact identification and classification, to airfield management guiding fighters through an engagement with simulated hostile air. The atmosphere on the E-3 is tense as the individual crew members focus on their tasks and communicate with each other and the surrounding aircraft to work out the solution to the days simulated combat exercises.



Overall great training is accomplished preparing the Airmen to carry out their mission in the future.





